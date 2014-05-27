EXCLUSIVE: Battlecross – War Ensemble

Ahead of Battlecross' upcoming European tour, we're streaming their new cover of Slayer's War Ensemble.
The Detroit thrash merchants Battlecross have tried their hand at something most bands wouldn’t dare – covering Slayer. But they’ve got it nailed. Recorded at 37 Studios by Matt Dalton (Chiodos, Pierce The Veil), it’s the ideal appetiser before the main course of the band’s European tour with Huntress starting next month. Tour dates below:
6 June: Rock Am Ring, Germany
7 June: Rock Im Park, Germany
10 June: Hulla Balluza @ Grosse Freiheit, Germany
11 June: 013 Tilburg, Holland
13 June: Download Festival, UK
15 June: Novarock, Austria
17 June: Rock City, Zurich, Switzerland
18 June: L’usine, Geneva, Switzerland
19 June: Live Legend, Milan, Italy
20 June: Orto Bar, Ljubiana, Slovenia
21 June: Mochvara, Zagreb, Croatia
22 June: Randal, Bratislava, Slovakia
24 June: Magnet, Berlin, Germany
25 June: Vary Arena, Karlovy, Czech Republic
27 June: Graspop, Belgium