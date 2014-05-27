EXCLUSIVE: Battlecross – War Ensemble

Ahead of Battlecross' upcoming European tour, we're streaming their new cover of Slayer's War Ensemble.

War Ensemble

The Detroit thrash merchants Battlecross have tried their hand at something most bands wouldn’t dare – covering Slayer. But they’ve got it nailed. Recorded at 37 Studios by Matt Dalton (Chiodos, Pierce The Veil), it’s the ideal appetiser before the main course of the band’s European tour with Huntress starting next month. Tour dates below:

6 June: Rock Am Ring, Germany

7 June: Rock Im Park, Germany

10 June: Hulla Balluza @ Grosse Freiheit, Germany

11 June: 013 Tilburg, Holland

13 June: Download Festival, UK

15 June: Novarock, Austria

17 June: Rock City, Zurich, Switzerland

18 June: L’usine, Geneva, Switzerland

19 June: Live Legend, Milan, Italy

20 June: Orto Bar, Ljubiana, Slovenia

21 June: Mochvara, Zagreb, Croatia

22 June: Randal, Bratislava, Slovakia

24 June: Magnet, Berlin, Germany

25 June: Vary Arena, Karlovy, Czech Republic

27 June: Graspop, Belgium