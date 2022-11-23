Ex-Nightwish singer Tarja Turunen opens up on relationship with Floor Jansen: "we are sisters in metal"

Former Nightwish singer Tarja Turunen has opened up on her relationship with current frontwoman for the band, Floor Jansen, who has fronted the Finnish symphonic metallers since 2012.

Speaking to the Scars And Guitars, she notes (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): "We are in touch, and recently more, because she came up with the really horrible news of being sick [Jansen recently revealed she was battling breast cancer, but has since announced she is now cancer free]. So I've been in touch with her. But ever since she joined Nightwish, I was there for her...I hope she's fine and everything is great with her and she's happy. That's what I wish. Now and then when I am in Netherlands, if I have concerts in Netherlands, she's poking by and so on and so on. It's really, really nice.

"In general, hey, I feel in metal, we are sisters in metal," she adds. "We all are like sisters in metal. We actually do support each other, all of us.

"When I started in metal, I felt a little lonely, because there were not too many girls around in the festivals I went; I was mainly the only girl all around," Tarja continues. "And nowadays it's so incredible to see so many female vocalists. They approach me - if I do not recognize them, they approach me - they come and talk. And it's really lovely. We have this really beautiful connection and a lot to share. And that is also… I really enjoy it so much nowadays. It has changed a lot."

Tarja Turunen left Nightwish under acrimonious circumstances in 2005. She was replaced by Anette Olzon, who left the band herself in 2012. Floor Jansen fronted Nightwish for a number of live shows that year before officially joining the band soon after.

This week, it was revealed that Nightwish featured in a recent episode of The Simpsons, with 2015 track Yours Is An Empty Hope making an unlikely appearance in the longrunning animated series.