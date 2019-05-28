Ex Manowar guitarist Karl Logan could face prison over child pornography charges

Former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan could be facing jail time after he was arrested and charged with allegedly possessing child pornography last year.

WSOCTV.com report that Logan is due to appear in court this week to face six federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly being in possession of videos showing young children engaged in sexual acts.

Logan, who is currently out on bail, is expected to appear at the Charles R. Jonas Federal Building and Courthouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, later today (Tuesday).

Logan’s lawyer Brad Smith told the network that the guitarist had been “extremely cooperative with the investigation since the beginning.”

Smith wouldn’t comment on the federal charges against Logan, but added: “You oftentimes see with those who do end up pleading that there’s a lot more of a direct correlation to other things that may have happened in their childhood.”

North Carolina law stipulates that the charge of sexual exploitation of a minor is delivered when “a person commits the offense of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor if, knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”

In the days following Logan’s arrest, Manowar issued a statement to say they would continue on without him and have since recruited EV Martel.