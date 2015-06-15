Every Time I Die's Williams recalls guest nerves

Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams has recalled his nerves after inviting The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon to guest on seventh album From Parts Unknown.

It was launched last year, with Fallon’s vocals on Old Light, and Coalesce’s Sean Ingram on Pelican Of The Desert.

Williams tells Loudwire: “I was terrified about Brian. I was like, ‘How the fuck do you get a guy with that unique voice and do what we do?’

“He fucking nailed it. They were recording a new record at the time so he was already warmed up – he did a take of lower octaves, higher octaves, middle octaves, kind of scream, and more vibrato than he normally does. It was insane.”

Ingram was less prepared, says Williams. “We’re the biggest Coalesce fans – Every Time I Die wouldn’t sound the way we did if it wasn’t for Coalesce.

“We asked Sean to do it and he goes, ‘I’m going to need like three weeks to train.’ He would drive around in his car and scream to make sure his voice was up to par. It was so rad.”

ETID covered Nirvana track Tourette’s on their recent Salem EP. Asked if he’d like to record another, Williams says: “I’ve always wanted to cover Rusty Cage by Soundgarden. It’s right up our alley and has a weird breakdown at the end.”

Frontman Keith Buckley recently revealed he was writing comedy for TV. The band played Download at the weekend and continue across Europe:

