Epstein fundraising gig announced

A concert will take place in Liverpool next month to help raise funds for a statue to ‘fifth Beatle’ Brian Epstein.

The Statue 4 Eppy campaign is looking for £70,000 to build a lasting memorial to the Fab Four manager who died in 1967 – and they’ve lined up a gig at the city’s Epstein Theatre on February 28 to aid them in their efforts.

Artists confirmed so far include Ian Prowse, Ian McNabb, Billy Kinsley and Tony Crane, with further names to be announced in the coming weeks.

The track Our Friend will be launched on the night which was written by Bob Pitt and features contributions from Prowse, McNabb, Andy McClusky, Owen Paul, Billy J Kramer and Beryl Marsden.

The statue will be sculpted by Tom Murphy, who previously created the memorial to John Lennon which stands at the city’s airport bearing his name.

Tickets for the concert are on sale from the theatre’s box office or via www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk. All proceeds from the gig and the single will go towards the campaign.

For more, visit the campaign’s official website.