Elvis Presley's guitar and John Lennon lyrics auctioned

A guitar that belonged to Elvis Presley and handwritten lyrics by John Lennon have been sold at an auction.

The Gibson Dove, which fetched £230,000, was allegedly painted black and given to pop icon Presley by his father Vernon after he earned a black belt in karate. The singer played it onstage in the 70s and eventually gave it to a fan in the front row at his concert in North Carolina in 1975.

Lennon’s handwritten lyrics for the song Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite!, which appears on Beatles album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, sold for £244,000.

Other items included Michael Jackson’s red neoprene jacket which he wore for his 1996-97 History world tour, and Presley’s first piano. Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Fender Broadcaster electric guitar, which was estimated at over $400,000, failed to find a buyer.

Earlier this year, a lock of John Lennon’s hair fetched £24,000 at an auction, while a rare Beatles vinyl found in an attic sold for £77,500.

Former Beatle drummer Ringo Starr also sold his drum kit for £1.4million at a charity auction in December.

