Elvis Costello revives Dylan lyrics

Elvis Costello has released a lyric video for the song Married To My Hack.

The track has been lifted from the album Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes, a record featuring a supergroup of musicians who have recorded music to accompany recently discovered Bob Dylan lyrics.

Starring with Costello on the track is Carolina Chocolate Drops singer Rhiannon Giddens and it’s available to buy on iTunes.

It is the second video to be released from the album, with Nothing To It appearing last month.

Dylan never used the lyrics and Costello and Giddens, along with My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James, Mumford And Sons’ Marcus Mumford and Dawes member Taylor Goldsmith, got together in LA to work on material to complete the work.

Dylan gave the lyrics to producer T Bone Burnett in 1967 but only now are they coming to light. Burnett brought the artists together and oversaw the project.

He says: “What transpired during those two weeks was amazing for all of us. There was a deep well of generosity and support in the studio at all times, which reflected the tremendous trust and generosity shown by Bob in sharing these lyrics with us in the first place.”

In November, US TV network Showtime will show a documentary about the making of the record titled Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued.

Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes is released on November 11, while a six-CD box set titled The Basement Tapes Complete, featuring 138 of the singer/songwriter’s recordings, will launch on November 4.

Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes tracklist