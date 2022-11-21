Elon Musk calls Trent Reznor a "crybaby" for quitting Twitter

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has taken on an unlikely new adversary: Nine Inch Nails mainman Trent Reznor! The controversial billionaire, whose recent takeover of the social media platform has sparked unpopular interface changes plus walkouts, resignations and firings within Twitter itself, provoked the wrath of NIN's frontman and leader earlier this week, with Reznor officially quitting the social media site due to Musk's shenanigans.

"I’m about to depart [Twitter]," Reznor told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore."

Now, Musk himself has fired back at Reznor, labelling him a "crybaby" for quitting Twitter in the latest of a number of reactionary Tweets he's fired out in recent weeks. Replying to a Tweet discussing Musk's controversial decision to reinstate former US President Donald Trump on Twitter, Trump randomly takes a swipe at Reznor, stating: "And it turns out that Trent “nine inch nails” Reznor is actually a crybaby," followed by the 'cry laughing' emoji. See the surprising Tweet for yourself below.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a thrash metal drummer is suing Elon Musk for $56 billion. Richard Tornetta, a Tesla shareholder who previously drummed for Dawn Of Correction, a Philadelphia-based thrash metal band, filed a lawsuit against Musk in 2018 due to Musk taking a controversial (there's that word again) pay check based on Tesla performance targets.