Ellefson: 'Fans don't like change'

Megadeth's David Ellefson has spoken about the ever-changing face of bands, saying fans identify with individuals in groups – not just the songs.

Speaking with the Niagara Gazette, Ellefson also offered his take on the recent Kiss Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame controversy involving the group’s original lineup, stating: “I’m a Kiss fan – they were the first band I was a full-blown fan of.

“They lent themselves to that kind of adoration and I learned a lot from being a fan and it gives me a better understanding of why fans get upset about things like lineup changes.

“A band is about a lot more than just the songs, it’s about an identity. Fans identify with lineups and individuals and they don’t like change. But bands like Kiss and Megadeth change – and we have both managed to keep our core sound strong.”

Ellefson was part of Megadeth from the band’s inception in 1983 to 2002. The band went on hiatus and returned with an all-new lineup in 2004, which prompted Ellefson to sue his former band. The case was dismissed in 2005 and he rejoined Megadeth in 2010.