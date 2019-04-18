Eagles Of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes launches Mary J. Blige cover

Jesse Hughes has released the first single from his upcoming covers album, a version of Mary J. Blige's 2001 single Family Affair. The album is called Eagles Of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing The Best Songs We Never Wrote, and will be released on June 7.

The album, which will be available on CD, 180-gram black vinyl LP, and limited edition 180-gram red & blue marble swirl vinyl, will also feature cover version of songs by AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Kiss, Steve Miller, David Bowie and more (full track listing below). It's available to pre-order now.

Eagles Of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing The Best Songs We Never Wrote track listing

1. God Of Thunder (Kiss)

2. It’s So Easy (Guns N’ Roses)

3. High Voltage / It’s A Long Way To The Top (AC/DC)

4. So Alive (Love & Rockets)

5. Beat on the Brat (The Ramones)

6. Abracadabra (Steve Miller Band)

7. Careless Whisper (George Michael)

8. Family Affair (Mary J. Blige)

9. The Hunger (The Distillers)

10. Long Slow Goodbye (Queens of the Stone Age)

11. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) (Kenny Rogers & The First Edition)

12. Trouble (Cat Stevens)

13. Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)

Eagles Of Death Metal Tour Dates

Jun 08: Nuremberg Rock im Park, DE

Jun 10: Hamburg Markthalle, DE

Jun 12: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jun 13: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, NL

Jun 17: Luxembourg Den Atelier, LU

Jun 18: Berlin Heimathafen Neukolln, DE

Jun 19: Copenhagen Copenhell, DK

Jun 21: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, BE

Jun 22: Clisson Rue du Champ Louet, FR