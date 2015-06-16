Eagles Of Death Metal in UK return

Eagles Of Death Metal will return to the UK for a run of winter shows, they’ve announced.

Jesse Hughes and co are currently on the road across Europe and played last weekend’s Download festival. And they’ll be back for more gigs following a US tour later in the year.

The band say: “You asked for more tour dates, we shall give you more tour dates. 17 new winter dates announced in the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

“Not enough, you say? Not to fear! Keep those beautiful eyes and ears peeled over the next few weeks for even more shows being announced all over this great planet.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 19) via Ticketmaster.

Jun 16: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Jun 17: London Koko, UK

Jun 19: Merignac Krakatoa, France

Jun 20: Vitoria Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 22: Bologna Botanique, Italy

Jun 23: Zagreb InMusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 25: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jun 27: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jun 28: Odense Tinderbox Festival, Denmark

Jun 29: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jun 30: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 04: Roeser Rock A Field, Luxembourg

Jul 05: Sermamagny Eurockeennes De Belfort, France

Jul 06: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Jul 07: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Jul 09: Novi Sad Exit Festival, Serbia

Jul 12: Tel Aviv Barby, Israel

Jul 14: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Jul 16: Tokaj Kingdom Of Hegyalja Festival, Hungary

Aug 27: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM, US

Aug 28: Denver Riot Fest, CO, US

Sep 01: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR, US

Sep 02: Seattle The Showbox, WA, US

Sep 03: Vancouver The Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Sep 08: Winnipeg Pyramid Cabaret, Canada

Sep 09:Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN, US

Sep 10: Madison High Noon Saloon, WI, US

Sep 11: Chicago Riot Fest, IL, US

Sep 12: Detroit The Shelter, MI, US

Sep 14: Philadelphia The Underground Arts, PA, US

Sep 15: Washington 9.30 Club, DC, US

Sep 16: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY, US

Sep 19: Toronto riot Fest, canada

Oct 20: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ, US

Oct 21: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA, US

Oct 23: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA, US

Oct 24: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA, US

Oct 26: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA, US

Oct 31: Leeds Beckett University, UK

Nov 01: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 04: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 05: London The Forum, UK

Nov 06: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Nov 07: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Nov 09: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 11: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 13: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Nov 14: Lille Le Grand Mix, France

Nov 17: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 18: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Nov 19: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 22: Bremen Aladin, Germany

Nov 30: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 07: Nimes La Paloma, France