Eagles Of Death Metal fan has ear bitten off

An Eagles Of Death Metal fan had his ear bitten off at the band’s show at Toronto’s Opera House at the weekend.

Canadian author and radio broadcaster Alan Cross was given the information about the incident between two unnamed men, which was later confirmed by the venue’s general manager.

A member of the crowd told Cross: “Some guys just got into a fight in front of us and the one guy bit off the other guy’s ear. I am not joking – it was the most fucked up thing I have ever seen.”

Aux.TV later confirmed the story after speaking with Opera House general manager Athena Ellinas-Towers.

She said: “I didn’t witness anything, but there was a confrontation between two individuals. It was brought to my attention by the medical team.

“The one gentleman that instigated the whole thing was arrested and charged. I’m not sure of the charges – I just saw him being arrested. The police haven’t followed up with me yet. We called them because this is a serious offence.”

When asked about what happened to the ear, Ellinas-Towers adds: “A customer picked it up. She put it on ice and we gave it to the ambulance when they arrived. This is a first. I didn’t actually believe it when someone came up to me and told me what happened. It’s just bizarre.”

The Eagles Of Death Metal current run of shows continue tonight (May 10) at the Burlington Higher Ground Ballroom, Vermont.

