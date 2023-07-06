The Eagles announce The Long Goodbye farewell tour: "Everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle"

The Eagles have announced that they will be heading out on their final tour this year.

The Long Goodbye farewell tour will kick off on September 7 in New York, and continue on through to Boston, Newark, Belmont Park, Denver and more.

While the trek is currently comprised of just 13 dates, the legendary rock band vow to perform "as many shows in each market as their audience demands" and added that “scheduling information will be released as dates are set.”

Joining the Eagles on the road will be Steely Dan, performing as special guest.

In a statement, the LA band declare: “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds.

“Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful.”

They continue: “Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed,” the statement continued. “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.

“We hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up,” they said in closing. “Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Check out the tour dates so far below:

Sep 7: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 11: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 16: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 20: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Oct 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 09: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Oct 13: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 17: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Nov 02: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 07: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 09: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Nov 14: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Nov 17: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MI