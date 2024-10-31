"Let's have some ****ing fun!" Watch rising metalcore stars Dying Wish bring riffs and circle pits to a church

Full footage of metalcore up-and-comers Dying Wish playing in a church has been published online.

The video, shot and uploaded by Feet First Productions, shows the band’s 35-minute set inside the First Unitarian Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They played as part of a package that also included Pain Of Truth, Outta Pocket, Balmora and Last Man Out. Watch the full footage of the carnage below.

Dying Wish formed in Oregon in 2016 and play a melodic fusion of hardcore and metal. Their debut album, Fragments Of A Bitter Memory, dropped in 2021, followed by Symptoms Of Survival last year. Vocalist Emma Boster described the themes of the debut album in a 2022 interview with Metal Hammer.

“A lot of the perspective I wrote from was, my stepfather is an addict and I know one day I’m going to get that phone call that he’s passed away,” she told journalist Dannii Leivers. “And I’m going to feel a lot of complex feelings – guilt, but also relief. These interactions are very complex and it’s difficult to understand how I feel about them a lot of the time.”

Boster also discussed the band’s politics. “We try to embrace moving further left than the neo-liberal fascist middle. Our left politics are more radicalised than what the Democratic Party represent. The two parties have a lot more in common with each other than what we have with them. We’re very moreso power to the people, not power to the parties.”

Earlier this year, Boster told Hammer’s Will Marshall about her love for metalcore idols Killswitch Engage. “Rose Of Sharyn is kind of a memoir,” she said, “and it was pretty unique for bands at that time to write the way they did about the topic of grief, Howard Jones singing his heart out the way he did. The first time I ever heard them, I was 13, and it was on Guitar Hero III, but I didn’t properly appreciate them until six or seven years ago.

Dying Wish finish their US tour with Pain Of Truth, Outta Pocket, Balmora and Last Man Out tonight (October 31) at The Monarch in Brooklyn, New York. Get tickets via the band’s website.

