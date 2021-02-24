Duff McKagan’s pre-Guns N' Roses’ band The Living have resurrected their debut recording

Duff McKagan’s pre-Guns N’ Roses group The Living have resurrected their debut recording. Although now known for his legendary bass hooks, back in 1982, McKagan originally performed as a guitarist, and recorded seven tracks with his old band, including the recently released Two Generation Stand.

Titled The Living: 1982, the collection will arrive April 16 via Loosegroove Records.

At the time of the recording, McKagan was just 17 years of age, and played alongside vocalist John Conte, bassist Todd Fleischman, and drummer Greg Gilmore.

The recording was rediscovered by Gilmore, who went on to play with grunge rock legends Mother Love Bone. He explains:

“The Living was the beginning of all things Seattle for me — a turning point in my life,”

“I joined a band and a community. These guys are still my brothers. I’ve cherished these recordings since the days we made them. This record is a fantastic document of a loaded moment. I love it.”

McKagan recalls once wondering if the recording would ever be heard, questioning “Would this even ever get out of our basement?” adding, “We had something magical then, and it was ours, so who gives a f**k!”.

Listen to Two Generation Stand below.

(Image credit: The Living 1982)

The Living: 1982 Tracklist:

A Promise

Two Generation Stand

Live By The Gun

A Song For You

No Thanks

Live Is A Terror

I Want