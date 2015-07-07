Duff recalls his darkest days

Duff McKagan has recalled the time he believed his drug addiction would kill him.

And he’s explained why Adolf Hitler would be one of his three chosen guests at a fantasy dinner party.

The former Guns n’Roses bassist makes the comments while answering the renowned Proust Questionnaire, designed to reveal personality traits.

Asked about his darkest moment, McKagan says: “It was really being stuck in addiction and not being able to get out of it and thinking that this would be the end of me soon.”

He reveals his idea of earthly happiness is self-confidence, adding: “Finally being truthful with yourself, just for one day, can have really great follow-up.”

On his dinner guests he reports: “Of course you’d say the Dalai Lama and Oprah. But I was thinking Hitler.” He’d like to ask the Nazi leader: “‘What the fuck is your deal? I’ve read about you, I know about you – do you realise you’re insane, or do you not think you’re insane?’”

McKagan is currently promoting his second book, _How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions). _It was published alongside an EP that includes a collaboration with former GNR bandmate Izzy Stradlin, who the bassist wants to keep working with for the rest of his life.

He recently shot down a biographer’s claim that he could reunite Guns n’Roses, calling the theory a “little weird.”