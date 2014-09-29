Dream Theater see career come 'full circle'

Dream Theater’s John Petrucci says he is proud of the band’s decision to remain true to their prog roots and ignore more popular forms of metal.

The guitarist adds that he is thrilled to see upcoming bands citing Dream Theater as one of their influences and describes the process as “coming full circle”./o:p

Petrucci tells Ultimate Guitar: “One of the cool things is when you see it come full circle, meaning playing a style that’s obviously not what’s popular, and it’s not the easy road and it’s very difficult./o:p

“But by doing it in the way that we did, we were able to develop really strong and deep roots that have grounded our career and made it a long-term and long lasting career with fans that give us so much and are so dedicated throughout the years.

“Then you see it turn to where there are young musicians who are influenced by us the way we were when we were younger. And they’re infusing elements of prog and metal and what we’re doing into their stuff and that music is growing.”

Dream Theater were named Band Of The Year at the 2014 Prog magazine awards. Petrucci adds: “It’s so great especially when you’re recognized after doing things on your own terms you just love to do and that you’re naturally drawn to do. It’s a great kind of satisfaction.”