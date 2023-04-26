Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem's Rock On might just be the feel-good classic rock hit of the summer

Dr Teeth & The Electric Mayhem – the Muppet rock band first seen in the 1975 pilot episode of The Muppet Show – have released a new single. Rock On comes from the album Muppets: The Electric Mayhem, which is due for release on May 10, and is the original soundtrack of the Disney+ series of the same name.

Rock On finds the band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – in fine form, combining just about every classic rock cliche possible into a frenzied froth of radio-friendly delight, with a pre-chorus that promises, "We're gonna rock this crowd! / We're gonna make it loud! / We're gonna do it for the band! / We're gonna do it for the Mayhem!"

The plot of Muppets: The Electric Mayhem finds the fabric-covered sextet on "an epic, music filled journey" to record their first studio album (although they did release a cover of Stevie Wonder's You Are The Sunshine Of My Life in 2016 with Jack White).

On the way, the band, whose line-up has remained unchanged in nearly 50 years apart from that one time they hired a catfish-faced percussionist named Clifford (formerly bassist with Sold Foam) in 1980, come face-to-face with the modern music business, aided by an enthusiastic young executive named Nora Singh, played by Canadian YouTuber/television host/comedian/author/actress Lilly Singh.

Among the stars making cameo appearances in the show are Billy Corgan, Morgan Freeman, Susanna Hoffs, Tommy Lee, Cheech Marin, Ziggy Marley, Danny Trejo and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, while singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton appears as himself.

The Muppets Mayhem series air on Disney+ from May 10th. Watch the trailer below.