Doyle Bramhall II hooks up with Eric Clapton for smooth blues funk excursion

Doyle Bramhall II - Shades 1. Love And Pain

2. Hammer Ring

3. Everything You Need (feat. Eric Clapton)

4. London To Tokyo

5. Searching For Love (feat. Norah Jones)

6. Live Forever (feat. Greyhounds)

7. Break Apart To Mend

8. She'll Come Around

9. The Night

10. Parvanah

11. Consciousness

12. Going Going Gone (feat. Tedeschi Trucks Band)

Doyle Bramhall II has released a video of Everything You Need, featuring Eric Clapton on guitar. The song is taken from Bramhall's fourth solo album, Shades, which is out this week.

"Recording this song and making this video was an adventure for sure," says Bramhall. "I started writing this song in the northeast corner of Poland on a European tour last year and recorded it in Brooklyn, NY a few months later.

"When I first heard it back after recording it I immediately thought it would be something Eric would dig, and asked him if he would interested in playing on it. He said if I could come to him he could do it. So i got on the first flight and we recorded his part. I then took it home to finish.

"When it was ready i asked Abe Rounds and Chris Bruce from Meshell Ndegeocello’s band to be the band for the video and then called legendary Drummer James Gadson (from Bill Withers, Charles Wright, Dyke and the Blazers and more) to make a cameo appearance since he had been in the last video. He was cool enough to indulge me. It was definitely a fun ride making this song and video.”

Shades also features guest appearances from Norah Jones and the Tedeshi Trucks Band.

“The new record finally feels like I’m comfortable in my own skin, like I don’t have anything to prove other than trying to express myself as honestly as I can,” says Bramhall. “As an artist, writer and producer, I’m in a good place, and I think I can allow this flow of music to come out and form a real body of work that my fans can appreciate. I’m thrilled to have them go on this journey with me.”

Bramhall has previously played with a host of stars, including Clapton, Roger Waters, Sheryl Crow, Gregg Allman, Willie Nelson, Buddy Guy, BB King and Ann Wilson.