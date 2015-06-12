Download Friday podcast – available now

TeamRock Radio’s Download Friday podcast is now available to stream and download via Soundcloud.

Day one of the biggest rock festival in Europe is nearing its end and TeamRock have been gathering all the best news and interviews from Donington.

Check out our radio team’s podcast for interviews with the triumphant Heavy Metal Truants cycle team, as well as highlights of chats with Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Lounge Kittens and more. And keep an eye on our reviews section for all the action from the various stages on site.