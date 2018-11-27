Donald Trump: I was told I looked just like Elvis

Earlier this month, Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal Of Freedom posthumously to music legend Elvis Presley.

The award is the nation’s highest civilian honour and is given by the President to individuals “who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the US, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours.”

And at a Republican Party rally yesterday in Mississippi, Trump kept Elvis in the headlines by saying he was told he looked like The King when he was younger.

He said: “I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited because I’m not. But other than the blond hair, when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis. Can you believe that? I always considered that a great compliment.”

So there you have it. Trelvis would appear to be a thing.

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose hit out at the unauthorised use of the band’s music at Trump’s rallies before the midterm elections in the country.

Artists including the Rolling Stones, the estate of George Harrison and Queen have all objected to their music being associated with Trump in the past.