Axl Rose slams Trump's team for playing Guns N' Roses at political rallies

Axl Rose has spoken out on Twitter against Guns N’ Roses’ music being played at rallies for US president Donald Trump.

The vocalist says the band haven’t given Trump’s campaign team the green light to play GNR tracks ahead of this week’s midterm elections – and reports that they are using “loopholes” in licensing deals to get round the situation.

Axl says: “Just so ya know, Guns N’ Roses, like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorised use of their music at political events, has formally requested our music not to be used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events.

“Unfortunately, the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent.

“Can you say ‘shitbags?’

“Personally I kinda liked the irony of Trump supporters listening to a bunch of anti-Trump music at his rallies, but I don’t imagine a lot of ‘em really get that or care.

“And when your phone’s blowin’ up because people are seeing and hearing Sweet Child on the news at a rally... as a band we felt we should clarify our position. Peace!”

Later, Rose went on to slam the Republican Party – and then took aim at Trump, saying: “We have an individual in the White House that will say and do anything with no regard for truth, ethics, morals or empathy of any kind – who says what’s real is fake and what’s fake is real.”

He added: “Most of us in America have never experienced anything this obscene at this level in our lifetimes and if we as a country don’t wake up and put an end to this nonsense now, it’s something we definitely will all pay hard for as time goes on.”

Guns N’ Roses are the latest artist to demand that Trump refrain from using their music at political rallies.

In August, lawyers representing Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler send a cease and desist letter to the White House to insist that they stop playing Livin’ On The Edge.