Dolenz confirms Hollywood Vampires call

Monkee Mickey Dolenz has revealed he’s been approached about contributing to a documentary about the Hollywood Vampires.

The legendary drinking club at the Rainbow Bar on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard featured Dolenz, Alice Cooper, Ringo Starr, Keith Moon and other famous faces from the music world.

Earlier this year, Cooper asked fans to send memorabilia from the venue as he wanted to document the club. Now Dolenz says he’s been approached to contribute to the project.

He tells Huffington Post Live: “They’ve talked to me about that.

“The Hollywood Vampires were started by myself and Alice Cooper and a couple of others.

“It started out as a softball team and we played every weekend. We would raise money for charity, going out playing other local teams, corporate teams or the local police department or fire department. Of course, they always won! We were a bunch of Hollywood weirdos, running around.

“Then we would go back to the Rainbow and that’s where would recuperate and lick our wounds after the games.”

Cooper kickstarted the project via his website and social media earlier this year.

He said: “Where were you in the early 70s? You probably remember more than I do! After watching Super Duper Alice Cooper, I decided that I’d like to tell the story of the Hollywood Vampires – my drinking club that used to meet in the loft of the rainbow Bar on Sunset Blvd.

“I want to preserve our legacy and I need your blood! I’m looking for photos, stories, artefacts and witnesses from this place in rock history.”

A sign at the venue states it’s “The Lair Of The Hollywood Vampires” and lists other members John Lennon and Cooper’s publicist Bob Brown.