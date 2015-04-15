Disturbed spoof had Draiman in tears.. of laughter

Disturbed frontman David Draiman says the video that spoofed his band’s music reduced him to tears – of laughter.

Brandon Muller and Archie Wilson’s comedy clip, launched last May, was entitled The Greatest Hit Of Disturbed and parodied the frontman’s trademark vocal style, while suggesting that tracks including Down With The Sickness and Liberate were all effectively the same song.

Draiman tells Lucas H Gordon: “I remember the first time I saw it – I was laughing so hard I was in tears. My favourite line was, ‘Never before has a band done so much with so little.’ That was hysterical.”

He adds: “If you can’t find humour and laugh at yourself, there’s something wrong with you. For them to put all that effort into it, and all the time it took to make it, it’s flattering. It’s pretty damn funny.”

Disturbed have been on hiatus since 2011, but in December Draimain told fans they “will reunite… some day.”