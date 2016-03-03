Disturbed inspired by Rolling Stones' legacy

David Draiman says he’s inspired by the Rolling Stones’ legacy and wants Disturbed to continue until they’re “no longer able to function.”

The band have performed under the Disturbed banner since 1996, but the frontman says he’s determined they follow in the footsteps of Mick Jagger and co, and tour into their retirement years.

He tells KBAD FM: “I want to go on until we’re no longer able to function. I look at the Rolling Stones and I still see them bring it every time they go out and play.

“Hell, even if they have to bring their own team of doctors and nurses with them, whatever they need to do, they make it happen – because when you’re firing all cylinders and the crowd’s with you, there is absolutely no substitute for that feeling. None.”

Disturbed recently released a live video of them covering Simon & Garfunkel’s Sound Of Silence.

Disturbed, who will play at this year’s Download festival, will head out on a summer North American tour with Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge and Saint Asonia starting in July.

