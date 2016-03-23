Disturbed favour face-to-face studio time

Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan says the band will never record again without everyone being in the same room.

They released their comeback Immortalized last year and Donegan says the experience of spending time in a studio together helped the band get better results.

He tells 98 KUPD: “Once we got back in the room together and we started tossing around ideas, it was just like riding a bike, back to the same old routine. The chemistry was there.

“The routine changed, because we wanted to go back to how we did in the beginning. Even though we live in different states now, the technology of Pro Tools and sending files is a great tool to have, but it could take away that human element, that chemistry you have being in a room together.

“So we made a conscious effort this time to say, ‘You know what? if we live in different states, and that means hopping on a plane and spending more time with each other, then that’s what we’re gonna do. This is what a band should be.’

“David Draiman came up to my house a few times, I went to his house to get together in a room. It’s just more manageable that way, when you can feed off each other instead of just sending a file and waiting for a response.

“It was instantaneous. Just jamming, seeing each other’s reaction and just having that human element back. So it’s a no-brainer for us. We felt that we got better results, and it was nice to go back to that. From now on, anything in the future we do, it has to be us in a room together.”

Disturbed tour North America with Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge and Saint Asonia from July.

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 12: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 17: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN

Jul 22: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 23: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Detroit DTE Energy Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 13: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA