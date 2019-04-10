Diddly ding-dong! Ned Flanders-themed metal band Okilly Dokilly appear on The Simpsons

Ned Flanders-themed metal band Okilly Dokilly are celebrating after they appeared on an episode of The Simpsons.

During the closing credits of Sunday night’s show, the five members appeared, tearing through their 2016 track White Wine Spritzer from debut album Howdilly Doodilly while drinking a few themselves.

The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean tells Rolling Stone: “We saw the video and knew they had to be on the show.”

But Jean cautioned: “We do not endorse their message of indiscriminate drinking of white wine spritzers.”

Speaking with Metal Hammer back in 2015 about the idea behind the band, frontman Head Ned said: “The short answer is, we’re just nerds who really like The Simpsons and metal, and thought this would be funny.

“Long answer: Our drummer, Bled Ned, and myself were stuck in line at a grocery store. We were coming up with really cutesy and harmless names for really hardcore bands.

“Okilly Dokilly came up, and we built on it. We had the idea for dressing like Ned and came up with the term 'Nedal'. It all was, and still is hilarious to us. We went a bit too far with that humour and, well, here we are.”

Okilly Dokilly are currently on their Howdilly Twodilly Tourdilly across the US.