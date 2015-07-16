Diatessaron premiere All The Way

Canadian prog outfit Diatessaron have premiered their track All The Way with Prog.

It’s taken from their album Sunshine, set for release on September 11.

The work is described as a classic-style record, influenced by Genesis, Rush, King Crimson and others.

Their music is said to be “a potent mixture of the intellectual and emotional” while “their oddly-shaped songs will envelop your consciousness with close dissonances that expand into spacious infinity.”

Diatessaron say of All The Way: “You should ask, ‘Whatever happened to the light?’” Find out more.