Diamond Head, Misery Loves Company and more for Bloodstock 2016

Bloodstock festival has announced another handful of bands for this year’s August metal weekender.

Headlining the Sophie Lancaster stage on Friday night are the NWOBHM legends and Metallica favourites, Diamond Head! With almost four decades under their belt, Diamond Head are releasing their new self-titled album this April.

Over on the main stage are the recently reformed industrial metallers Misery Loves Company. “The UK was always special to Misery Loves Company,” say the band. “Our very first show outside of Scandinavia was in London and without the support of the British people we probably would have stayed in Scandinavia forever, listening to Abba, eating herring and dreaming of the outside world. Now, when we return to the stage, we’re extremely happy to showcase our industrial demons in front of the British crowd once more. Doing a summer of festivals without coming to the UK would have been a failure, so, we can’t wait to come to Bloodstock!”

Joining MLC on the main stage are tech-metallers Cambion, who’ll be have the honour of opening the stage on Saturday, while in the evening Krysthla will be playing the Sophie stage.

These latest additions join previously announced Mastodon, Twisted Sister, Slayer, Gojira, Behemoth, Venom, Anthrax, Satyricon, Fear Factory and more.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 11-14. Find out more and buy tickets here.