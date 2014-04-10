Devildriver, Gojira and more on the Metal Hammer Radio Show tonight

Thursday. Thurstay. Thirstay. Thirsty... yes we are. Your round, isn't it? So why not pick up a load of beers then flick on Team Rock Radio tonight for three hours of the best in metal and hard rock.

On tonight’s show we’re talking to Devildriver’s Dez Fafara talks country music, being a surfer and just why cognac is the best tipple before a gig. And we’re debuting a new track from Upon A Burning Body, as well as killer tunes from Gojira, Motörhead, Type O Negative, Mastodon, Marilyn Manson, Red Fang, White Zombie and Led Zeppelin. We’ll also be talking about Rush… sort of. Our producer Phil was out having dinner with frontman Geddy Lee (CLANG!) when they were approached by fans looking to have a photo taken with the singer in a huge rock band. But it turned out they were talking about Phil, and didn’t know who Geddy is! Which got us thinking… who have you been mistaken for? Tune in to Team Rock Radio tonight at 9pm for the best three hours of your day. We promise.* *Not a promise.