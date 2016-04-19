Despised Icon to release Beast in July

Despised Icon have announced they’ll release their first album in seven years this summer.

Entitled Beast, the follow-up to 2009’s Day Of Mourning will launch on July 22 via Nuclear Blast.

The band say in a statement: “It’s been seven years since our last record and our batteries are fully recharged. The O.G. line-up is back and the new shit hits hard.

“You’ll hear sounds of our older slammin’ death metal days blended with the speed and technicality of our latest records. Cheers to everyone that has stood by us after all these years. Can’t wait to unleash the Beast.”

In addition, Despised Icon have issued a teaser for the album. View it below.

The band head out on a European tour later this week.

Despised Icon Beast tracklist

The Aftermath Inner Demons Drapeau Noir Bad Vibes Dedicated To Extinction Grind Forever Time Bomb One Last Martini Doomed Beast

Despised Icon 2016 European tour

Apr 22: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Apr 23: Leipzig Agra, Germany

Apr 24: Trier Exhaus, Germany

Apr 25: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Apr 26: Kracow Rotunda, Poland

Apr 27: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Apr 28: Schweinfurt Stattbahnof, Germany

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock, Belgium

Apr 30: Hamburg Knust, Germany

May 01: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 02: Manchester Impericon Festival, UK

May 03: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

May 04: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

May 05: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

May 06: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 07: Munich Zenith, Germany