Denimgoat have released a brief clip of upcoming track I Need To Know.

The band, frontman Richie Puzz, bassist JP White (Vains Of Jenna), drummer Danne McKenzie (Mustasch, Truckfighters) and guitarists Nicke Borg (Nicke Borg Homeland) and Max Diesel (Junkstars), launch the single on November 19. Hear the clip below.

It’s being released on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl via Lightning Records and is backed with B-side It’s So Easy.