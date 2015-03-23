Demonic Resurrection win big at Indian event

Demonic Resurrection and Skyharbor were the big winners at the Casio Presents Rolling Stone Metal Awards in Mumbai, India.

Local extreme metal outfit Demonic Resurrection won six awards at Sunday’s event – including Best Band, Best Drummer for Virendra Kaith, Best Keyboardist for Mephisto and Best Artwork for their album The Demon King.

They also scooped two public choice awards for Best Band and Best Album.

Prog rockers Skyharbor were honoured with four awards – Best Guitarist for Keshav Dhar and Devesh Dayal, Best Bass Player for Krishna Jhaveri and two critics’ choice prizes for Best Song (Evolution) and Best Album (Guiding Lights).

Demonic Resurrection say: “Last night we walked away with six awards in total at the #‎RSMA2015. Thank you all for the support. Cheers, and stay demonic.”