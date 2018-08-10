Deicide premiere blistering new track Seal The Tomb Below

Deicide have released a stream of their new track Seal The Tomb Below.

It’s the latest material taken from upcoming studio album Overtures Of Blasphemy, which will launch on September 14 via Century Media Records, with the US outfit revealing Excommunicated last month.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2013’s In The Minds Of Evil, vocalist and bassist Glen Benton says: “I originally thought that, the older I got, the more mellow I’d get. That’s not the case.

“I would say I’m darker now than I ever was. What I’ve been through over the years has definitely darkened my heart and soul.”

As for the lyrical content of Overtures Of Blasphemy, Benton adds: “The lyrics also dig deep into my own personal darkness. It’s what I am. Death metal is what I do.”

Overtures Of Blasphemy is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Deicide - Overtures Of Blasphemy

1. One With Satan

2. Crawled From The Shadows

3. Seal The Tomb Below

4. Compliments Of Christ

5. All That Is Evil

6. Excommunicated

7. Anointed In Blood

8. Crucified Souls Of Salvation

9. Defying The Sacred

10. Consumed By Hatred

11. Flesh, Power, Dominion

12. Destined To Blasphemy