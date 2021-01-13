Def Leppard launch world's "first digital rock'n'roll museum"

Def Leppard have launched the Def Leppard Vault, an online archive they're calling the "first ever digital rock'n'roll museum." It features never-before-seen photos, products, video, audio commentary, interviews and merchandise.

A statement released by Leppard's earthly representatives says that the band "will continue to personally curate and regularly update this online destination as a hub for their past, present, and future. It will grow with their career as they consistently add new artefacts and content throughout the next weeks, months, and years."

Joe Elliott adds, "After months of digging through our personal rock and roll closets (and warehouses, no less!), we present you our history! Our historic vault will continually be updated with instalments you may have seen with some gems I promise you’ve never heard or seen! It’s a true backstage pass for any Def Leppard or rock and roll fan! Please… step inside and walk this way!”

"We are extremely honoured to be trusted by the band to help them find, curate, and present their expansive history to fans in this new, digital environment," says Brad Mindich of Inveniem, the Los Angeles-based technology and archival company behind the Vault.

Mindich continues: "Def Leppard’s stories and artefacts are extraordinary, and their desire to want to create the Def Leppard Vault so they can share their legacy directly with fans reinforces why they have been so impactful on music and culture for more than four decades.

"And the exciting part is that what fans will see starting today is just the beginning. There is so much more being discovered from the band and fans alike that will be added to the Def Leppard Vault for months and years to come."

Among the collections already added to the Vault are "On The Road", which highlights photos, historical instruments, backstage passes, and tour itineraries, while "Jacket Required" features stage attire from the band’s collection.

“All I’ve Got Is a Photograph” showcases photography and promotional images, and a track-by-track in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their greatest hits album Vault comes with audio and video commentary from all band members.

Items currently available for sale in the merchandise section of the Vault range from replica local crew t-shirts at just $24.95 to RIAA-certified multi-platinum sales awards for Vault and Hysteria at $285. You'll also be able to pick up a "roomy, hooded, wrap style robe with self-fabric belt and two front pockets" as modelled by the band after the in-the-round shows on the Hysteria tour, which costs just $95 and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

