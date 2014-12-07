Def Leppard back in studio action

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has revealed the band have restarted studio work on their tenth album.

He recently said the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge would be “a lot more basic and raw” than previous outings. Work had been slowed by the band’s live commitments and guitarist Vivian Campbell’s stem-cell treatment for cancer.

Now Elliott tells the Belfast Telegraph: “We’re back on it now and hoping to get it finished by early spring. I was in the studio last night, actually, and I’ll be in again tonight – if I don’t wear my voice out.”

The project was kickstarted earlier this year with a pair of marathon songwriting sessions that yielded material for 15 tracks.

Meanwhile, Campbell – who left hospital weeks ahead of schedule following surgery to address Hodgkin’s lymphoma – is also working on new recordings with Last In Line, featuring former Dio members Vinny Appice, Claude Schnell and Jimmy Bain along with new frontman Andrew Freeman.

He says: “We’re back in the studio this week, writing the final songs for the new record. Recording recommences in early January with Jeff Pilson producing. It’s such a rush to wrestle my Les Paul like this again.”