Dee Snider: The live music industry is screwed

Former Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has said that the live music industry is “screwed” while the COVID-19 pandemic lasts – and he isn’t sure when it will bounce back.

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, Snider says: “The live music industry is screwed for the time being. It’s hopefully not screwed forever, but this is certainly going to leave a mark.

“Everything that’s happening is just horribly damaging, especially for young artists who don’t have the legacy or the licencing or branding that a band like Twisted Sister has.”

Snider, who was due to play summer shows with the hard rock supergroup Kings Of Chaos, adds that he isn’t sure whether people will return to gig-going even when restrictions are fully lifted.

He says: “How are people going to feel when gigs are back on? Will they even come? Will they be standing shoulder to shoulder in the audience, or are they going to be wearing masks?

“As fan and as a performer, rock’n’roll is about that one-ness - those moments where a massive audience and the band and the song connect and we’re all one.

“If that's not there, I don’t want it any more. That's not rock'n'roll. It better get back out there, cos I don’t think I want to do it if it doesn't. I'm like an old brat who's behaving like a child: ‘I want my rock'n'roll!’”

Snider will release a brand new live DVD/album, For The Love Of Metal Live, on July 31. The tracklisting features a mix of Twisted Sister classics, song from his solo career, plus a cover of AC/DC’s Highway To Hell and a brand new song, Prove Me Wrong.

“It’s about the challenge of going back out there and doing this,” he says. “A challenge to myself, a challenge from other people. And I’ll do it as long as I can.”

Dee Snider: For The Love Of Metal Live tracklisting

1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow's No Concern

3. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

4. The Beast

5. American Made

6. Under The Blade

7. The Kids Are Back

8. Become The Storm

9. We're Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am The Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock

13. For The Love Of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Ready To Fall Live (Bonus Track)

16. The Fire Still Burns Live (Bonus Track)

17. Roll Over You Live (Bonus Track)

18. Prove Me Wrong