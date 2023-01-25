Dee Snider is writing a book on toxic masculinity

Like many successful people in the biz, Dee Snider isn't looking to retire or slow his schedule down anytime soon. In fact, as he explained during a recent interview on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, he's actually expanding his horizons and working on all sorts of creative endeavours, one of which includes writing a book about toxic masculinity.

And while he's not busy upsetting the online sphere of rock and metal fans with divisive claims about Robert Plant supposedly not being a good frontman, he's also working on animated children's shows, because apparently that's what 67-year-old rockstars do these days.

Speaking of how artistic-expression - in many forms - is important to his wellbeing, Snider says (as transcribed by Loudwire): "I am like a shark — if a shark stops swimming and moving forward, it will die. And it doesn't necessarily have to be in a concert scenario. For me, it's anything that's new, exciting, artistic and challenging.

"In 2023, I'm releasing my first novel — a fictional novel called Frats and we'll talk more about that in the future — it's nothing to do with rock 'n' roll either. I'm also directing my first movie, one I've written called My Enemy's Enemy. I was supposed to be directing it last year, but it's going in that direction."

Judging by his forthcoming book's title, we're guessing that it'll be set in a university frat house, which of course, has typically been a rife breeding ground for certain destructive behaviours. For those not totally well-versed on the term of 'toxic masculinity' a dictionary definition reads that it's "a set of attitudes and ways of behaving stereotypically associated with or expected of men, regarded as having a negative impact on men and on society as a whole."

Elaborating on the book and his other projects, he continues: "The fiction novel is a '70s period piece coming of age story, but it's all about toxic masculinity and growing up in a very toxic environment and how it affects people.



"I'm involved with two animated kids shows [laughs]. I have to laugh because if you had told me 40 years ago that one day I'm going to be making animated kids' shows, I would've literally had a fist fight with you."

In the same interview, he once again clarifies his controversial comments made about the abilities of legendary vocalists while discussing what he likes - and dislikes - about social media. He explains, "Right now, there's some craziness going on because I defined [the difference] between a frontman and a singer, and people are up at arms.

"I said that Robert Plant is not a frontman. I'll say it again — he's not a frontman. [He's] one of the greatest singers, one of my heroes and a friend, but not a frontman."