David Lee Roth has released a previously unheard 'studio live' version of Van Halen classic Panama

David Lee Roth has shared a previously-unheard version of Van Halen's hit Panama, which originally featured on the band's album 1984 (named after the year of its release).

Posting the track on his social media pages, the vocalist writes: "ROTH LIVES! PANAMA DAVID LEE ROTH STUDIO LIVE". Unfortunately, he does not confirm who is performing alongside him in the studio.

Last month, the singer uploaded another previously-unheard track, titled Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway, which offered an affectionate reflection on his time with the Californian hard rock heroes.

It was recorded during the acoustic sessions Roth held with guitarist John 5 in 2007, alongside Skyscraper-era Roth band drummer Gregg Bissonette and keyboardist Brett Tuggle. According to John, the sessions produced an album's worth of material.

The lyrics to the track, which describe Roth's years fronting Van Halen, are simple yet undeniably entertaining.

'We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony. That memory means so much to me' Roth recalls in the lyrics. 'Remember when you safety pinned the tablecloth to my pants...Kicked out the restaurant to make the night complete, six pack and a happy meal on a park bench down the street.'

In the same week of its release, John 5 shared a video to accompany the track, comprised of nostalgic photographs and archival video footage of Van Halen performing on stage and hanging out behind the scenes, alongside images of gig tickets and flyers.

Listen to the newly unearthed version of Panama below: