Watch David Lee Roth dancing joyously to an Annie Lennox song in front of a statue of a rearing stallion

If there's one thing we can say with certainty about former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, it's that he loves to dance.

Back in 2012, Diamond Dave released a two-and-a-half-hour video entitled 50 Rides On The Love Train, in which he gleefully boogied to the O'Jays' 1972 R&B classic Love Train for 148 minutes. Joy was literally unconfined.

Now he's at it again. Over the last month or so, DLR has been drip-feeding videos to his YouTube account, and they're all delightful.

There's the one where he's dressed in camouflage and attempts to feed a burger to an ebony statue of a somewhat intimidating pit bull terrier, soundtracked by Garth Brooks' Friends In Low Places. There's the one where he dances to his own She's Lookin' Good, performing in front of a flightcase adorned by the name of Whitey's Lindy Hoppers, a group of professional swing dancers popular in the 1930s. There's the one where he prances around in front of a giant stack-heel boot, to the rambunctious sounds of Daddy Yankee's Con Calma (featuring Informer hitmaker Snow).

Roth's latest video ups the ante further. The soundtrack is Annie Lennox's Little Bird. The setting is dominated by a statue of a fearsome stallion, rearing up on its hind legs. And Roth, resplendent in yellow, enlivens proceedings by introducing a number of unexpected props: a vast silver flag, a drum major's baton, a samurai sword, a silver trombone, a pair of silver megaphones, a pair of cymbals and an actual, working light sabre. OK, so we made that last one up.

What's it all for? We've no idea, but suspect that David Lee Roth simply wants to bring more joy into the world. He's having a party, and we're all invited.

Thanks, David.