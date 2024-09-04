David Gilmour says it would be a "dream" to sell Pink Floyd's catalogue, not because of the financial gain, but to get out of the "arguments"

The guitarist notes how when it comes to making decisions within the band, it's often “three people saying yes, but one person saying no"

David Gilmour has declared that it's a "dream" of his to sell the Pink Floyd catalogue.

Though the sale would be an incredibly profitable move, the guitarist notes that his desire to "get rid" of the work is not due to a financial motive, but to remove himself from the arguments that arise when having to make decisions within the band. 

News of the potential sale first hit headlines in 2022, when it was revealed that plans had allegedly hit a wall due to band members failing to reach an agreement. 

When asked whether Pink Floyd are still interested in selling during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the guitarist answers, "Is it something that is still in discussion, yeah".

Noting his reasons, he says: “To be rid of the decision making and the arguments that are involved with keeping it going is my dream. 

"If things were different… and I am not interested in that from a financial standpoint. I’m only interested in it from getting out of the mud bath that it has been for quite a while.”

Speaking of how decisions are usually made within the Floyd camp, Gilmour says that it works on a "veto system", adding, "You could say it’s three people saying yes, but one person saying no.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the guitarist expresses his disinterest in discussing his ill-feeling towards his former bandmate, Roger Waters, stating: “It’s something I’ll talk about one day, but I’m not going to talk about that right now.

"It’s boring. It’s over. As I said before, he left our pop group when I was in my 30s, and I’m a pretty old chap now, and the relevance of it is not there. I don’t really know his work since. So I don’t have anything to say on the topic.”

Gilmour has been feuding on and off with Waters for a number of years now, though conflicts escalated in February 2023, when the guitarist's wife, Polly Samson, shared a tweet accusing Waters of being “anti-Semitic to [his] rotten core”, as well as “a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac”.

Re-sharing the tweet, Gilmour wrote “every word [is] demonstrably true”. Later that year, he promoted a documentary on Waters' alleged antisemitic views.

Waters has denied all allegations of antisemitism.

Gilmour's upcoming LP Luck And Strange, will be released through Sony Music on September 6, and will serve as his first album of new material in nine years.

