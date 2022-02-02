David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash join Neil Young in departing Spotify

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have joined Neil Young in asking for their music to be removed from Spotify.

The requests come a week after Neil Young's music was removed from the platform, following Young's complaints about misinformation on the Joe Rogan podcast.

In a written statement, the three musicians say, "David Crosby, Graham Nash, and Stephen Stills have requested that their labels remove their collective recordings from Spotify.

"In solidarity with their bandmate, Neil Young, and in support of stopping harmful misinformation about COVID, they have decided to remove their records from the streaming platform including the recordings of CSNY, CSN, and CN, as well as Crosby's and Stills' solo projects. Nash has already begun the process to take down his solo recordings."

The statement continues: "We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify's Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.

"Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don't want our music - or the music we made together - to be on the same platform."

Other musicians to left Spotify include Joni Mitchell, who complained that the company was "spreading lies that are costing people their lives", and Crazy Horse and E-Street Band Nils Lofgren. Meanwhile, R&B star India Arie has a different complaint, saying, "Neil Young opened a door that I must walk through... I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons other than his COVID interviews. For me it's also about his language around race."

Joe Rogan has reacted to the controversy by promising to bring more balance and better research to his podcast. In an instagram post, he said, "If I’ve pissed you off, I’m sorry," before promising he would "try harder to get people with differing opinions on right afterward” and would “do my best to make sure I have researched these topics, the controversial ones in particular, and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them."

Spotify founder Daniel Ek has said that the company is "committed to learning, growing and evolving," will be making their Platform Rules public, and will add a content advisory to any podcast episode that included discussion about Covid-19.