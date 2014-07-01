David Coverdale's fridge raided by black bear

David Coverdale's Lake Tahoe retreat was raided by a black bear at the weekend. The singer, who was at home at the time, bravely confronted the unwanted intruder.

“It must have weighed 450-500 lbs”, Coverdale tells Classic Rock. “It took out two armed screens, opened the fridge, ate his fill, then took a HUGE poop. I came upstairs and interrupted him. I shouted like crazy as I couldn’t find my air horns. Thank God, he remembered where he entered.

“I quickly looked around as I saw the mess and couldn’t see where he gained access, then he headed for some sliding doors that we leave open when it’s hot. They’re only open five or six inches, and we have ‘ bear poles’ that prevent anyone or thing opening them. But I saw with my own eyes the creature rear up on its hind legs and squeeze out, taking an antique Tiffany lamp out as it escaped. Heartbreaking”.

This is the second time Coverdale’s house has been invaded by a black bear, and the singer is now considering further ways to “bear-proof” the premises.