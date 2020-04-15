Dave Lombardo teams up with the Satanic Temple for new industrial project

Dave Lombardo says he’s been using the coronavirus lockdown to work on a new industrial project called Satanic Planet.

The former Slayer drummer was speaking with Rolling Stone when he was asked what he’s been doing while stuck at home.

Lombardo replies: “Some unexpected projects. It’s odd. I was just going to work in my studio, get it all finished, all the mics and everything, because I just moved into this house – and I was asked to work on a more industrial project rather than an acoustic drum project.

“So I’ve been working with that and I’m just focused on being creative. I personally like isolation to a certain extent, so it’s not surprising to me what it feels like to actually be in a type of a quarantine.”

“The name of it is Satanic Planet and it’s with Justin Pearson, who’s in Dead Cross as well and Luke Henshaw, who he works with pretty closely. Luke also worked on some of the remixes that we featured on our EP.”

Lombardo goes on to reveal that co-founder of the Satanic Temple Lucien Greaves is also involved with the project.

He explains: “Some of the vocals are done by the head of the Satanic Temple. This is through his affiliation with Justin, so they decided to create an album that’s kind of influenced by Anton LaVey’s Satanic Mass. So we took influence from that."

“What was supposed to be one song ended up being the whole record," he says. "They liked what I did and so I’ve been tackling that nightly. I usually start around midnight and go till around 3am! But yeah, it’s kind of cool – it’s fun. Like I said, it’s been keeping me busy. And other little odd-and-end jobs that I’ve been doing.”

Aside from Satanic Planet, Lombardo says he’s finished recording the new Dead Cross album and Mr. Bungle record, and has been going over different mixes for both.