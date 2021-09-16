Dave Grohl says the next Foo Fighters album could be an "insane prog-rock record"

Foo Fighters are a band that, for the most part, have a formula and stick to it. They might try out new and innovative ways when it comes to recording their music, but ultimately, they usually end up arriving at the same destination — riff-centric, radio-friendly rock. But it works, right?

But in a new interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Dave Grohl has revealed what the next Foo Fighters album could sound like, and it might just see the band throwing away the rulebook.

Although there is no new album currently in the works, Grohl admits that there are some vague ideas being thrown around over its sonic direction. The one theme that keeps cropping up in conversation, however, is the idea of the band creating an "insane" prog rock-inspired album. Make of that what you will, people.

“Every album that we’ve made is a response to the one we made before,” Grohl declares. "So now there are whispers of making an insane prog-rock record.”

Elsewhere, Grohl compares himself to Beatle Paul McCartney — over John Lennon — when describing his own approach to songwriting, due to their shared knack for releasing rock songs that have more of a celebratory, all-loving side — even if it causes resentment.

He explains, "Of course, I get cursed for considering music to be light and fun sometimes. There’s this idea of rock & roll — that it should come from a place of darkness and there should be some sort of torture, that it should be dangerous.

"Because I’ve seen all that shit firsthand, I have to disagree. It’s not why I started playing music. Taking the danger out of rock & roll — we get accused of that. And it’s like, ‘Really? Do you want to put it in?’ I’ll take that criticism all day long.”