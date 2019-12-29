Dani Filth reflects on Cradle Of Filth's bouncy castle blunder

Earlier this year, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth opened up on his band’s most Spinal Tap moment.

The vocalist was conducting a Q&A session with Metal Hammer magazine readers when he was asked by Debs Bordet to reveal the band’s biggest Spinal Tap moment.

Dani said in October’s issue: “Unfortunately, not many people got to see it, but we were on tour in the States with The 69 Eyes and 3 Inches Of Blood in 2007. We’d been talked into buying a blow-up castle for the stage.

“I said it sounded like the worst thing ever but they swore it was new technology that looks just like stone. We had it delivered to Anaheim House Of Blues… and it was too big for the fucking stage and it looked just like a painted bouncy castle!

“It looked ridiculous, so much so that Jyrki from 69 Eyes came in hungover, saw it, walked out and thought to himself, ‘Did that really happen?’ So he walked back and by the time he came back in, we’d taken it down! He was convinced it was a dream.

“It was the complete opposite of the Spinal Tap Stonehenge and probably worse. It makes me angry even thinking about it!”

Cradle Of Filth have a handful of festival appearances lined up for 2020 and recently reissued their 1998 album Cruelty And The Beast, which tied in with their special Into The Pallademonium show at London Palladium back in October.