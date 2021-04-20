Cypress Hill's B-Real drops a hazy double A-side alongside NFT collection

Just in time for four-twenty, or for the more innocent of souls out there, the day where weed-smokers get together to celebrate their love of the leaf on April 20, Cypress Hill's B-Real, aka Dr. Greenthumb has dropped two new tracks. Featured on a double A-side, Mother Mary and Triple OG are taken from his upcoming solo album, to be released sometime this summer.

To coincide with the digital release, fans will also be able to get their hands on a limited-edition curated cannabis pre-roll, courtesy of B-Real’s exclusive collaboration with Wonderbrett x Dr. Greenthumb x High Hopes Supply Co. That’s right, folks. Free weed!

On top of this, B-Real has teamed up with tattoo artist Mister Cartoon for a collection of NFTs via Ark Labs and Blockparty, in aid of his new track Triple OG. The NFT’s are available today from 4:20 PM PST during Cypress Hill’s performance live stream from The Roxy on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.

The NFT collection will contain limited edition 3D animations based on Mister Cartoon’s artwork, a full animated music video for Triple OG, an auction for a 1 of 1 NFT redeemable for an exclusive Smoke Session with B-Real and backstage passes to B-Real’s Dr. Greenthumb Festival.

Speaking of the curated weed pre-rolls, B-Real explains: “I wanted to provide my fans with a special experience while listening to my new music and I can’t think of a better way for my fans to experience something very special. We took the time to develop the flower and now, it can be enjoyed with my music as a collaborative effort.”

More information on the NFT drop will be available soon on Blockparty’s site. And to listen to the new singles, check them out below: