This crowd-surfing, power metal-loving security guard is the greatest thing you’ll see today

Being a security guard at a metal show is a tough gig, On the one hand, you spend a couple of hours trying to make sure a bunch of sweaty, loud, occasionally drunken fans have a good time without smashing up the venue, each other or themselves. On the other, you have pretty much stand in front of a bunch of deafening amps with your back to the band for a couple of hours. And if you’re not a fan of the music? Oof, that can’t be good.

Luckily, there are some security guards who get total job satisfaction from what they do. Case in point: this unnamed, hi-vis hero who was captured on camera  throwing himself into his work by crowd surfing across the heads of the audience during ‘dwarven metal’ nerks Wind Rose’s set at Portugal’s Vagos Metal Fest festival.

We’re not sure what we love about it the most: the look of joy on his face as he’s propelled around the crowd while the throwing the horns or the fact that he was caught by another security guard at the end. Either way, sir, we salute you…

