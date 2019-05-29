Couple turn loss into legacy with Mearfest 2019

A festival by couple Brian and Claire Mear, which is held in memory of their daughter Molly, will return this weekend for two days of rock and metal.

Mearfest 2019 will take place at Farnham Royal Village Hall in Slough, UK, this coming weekend (June 1 and 2) and will also celebrate 40 years of the NWOBHM, with plenty of bands taking to the stage.

Brian initially set up the festival shortly after his mother Sally lost her battle with cancer in 2010 as a way of raising money for charity. Soon after, Brian met future wife Claire and in 2013, they found out they were expecting their first child together.

Molly was born at 40 weeks sleeping on August 12 that year and sadly passed away two days before her due date.

The couple have since channeled their energy into the festival and have been raising money for various charities including The Willows Support Group stillbirth charity, Royal Berkshire hospital stillbirth unit and for Down Syndrome North East.

The festival logo shows Molly’s handprint to keep her memory and spirit alive, while this year’s music event will once again raise money for the charities close to the couple’s hearts.

Saturday’s line-up will see Quartz, Traitor’s Gate, Airforce, Blackmayne, Mandora, Syz, The Clan and The Dead Can Wait take to the stage.

The Sunday lineup features Thunderstruck, Weapon UK, Rampant, Bawls-Out, Victorious Empire, Snatch Back and Chemikill.

For further information and to purchase tickets, head over to the official Mearfest website.