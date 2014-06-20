Corgan hailed for wrestling project

Billy Corgan has been presented with an award for his work on a wrestling-focused children's project.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman received the Jesse White Award by the Illinois State Crime Commission to recognise the success of the Resistance Pro wrestling promotion based in Chicago.

He was named creative director of Resistance Pro by the firm, formed in 2011 to help boost the morale of Chicago school children. Corgan says of the company on its website: “I’m so proud that our commitment to these values is as important as making our promotion the newest voice in professional wrestling.”

The Pumpkins are working on two albums due for release next year.